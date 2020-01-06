Dublin City Council intending to repossess Iveagh Markets

Monday, January 06, 2020

Dublin City Council is moving to repossess an old city centre market which has sat idle for more than 20 years.

Councillors say a private developer who bought the Iveagh Markets cannot prove he has the money needed to restore them.

Martin Keane had said he would revamp the Francis Street site, with a food hall, distillery and stalls.

However, following years of delays, Dublin City Council said it is now repossessing the property and is willing to defend itself in court.

Local Labour Councillor, Rebecca Moynihan, said the building is crumbling and in desperate need of remedial works.

Ms Moynihan said: “The market is in an advanced state of disrepair and we need to be able to move in quickly to at least secure the site in the very first instance.

“In the medium to longer term we need to develop it as a market for the city as is intended, the way that the Guinnesses gave the market to Dublin City Council and the city.”

