Garda appeal after two boys assaulted in Dublin

The assault took place on the footbridge connecting the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre and King’s Hospital

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after two boys were assaulted in Dublin last week.

The incident occurred at approximately 5pm on Thursday last when the two youths were crossing the footbridge connecting the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre and King’s Hospital and they encountered a large number of juveniles.

The group approached the boys and proceeded to assault them. One of the youths managed to break free and alerted members of the public to help them.

The group then fled in the direction of Liffey Valley.

Both boys received head and facial injuries and attended Midlands Regional Hospital. They were both later released.

Gardaí at Lucan are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, as well as anyone who was walking on the pedestrian footbridge at approximately 5pm and any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.