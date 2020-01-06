Gardaí recover €30k and make three arrests after armed robbery in Meath

  • Home >
Monday, January 06, 2020

Gardaí have arrested three men after an armed robbery in Co. Meath today.

Officers intercepted two cars on the N3 at Clonee at around 3pm immediately after armed raiders robbed a Cash in Transit van.

They arrested three men aged 35, 33 and 30 during which they seized a cash box containing €30,000 and an imitation firearm.

An electronic signal blocker was also recovered.

The three suspects were arrested for organised crime offences and are being held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Finglas and Ashbourne Garda Stations.

Investigations are continuing.

