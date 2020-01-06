Revenue seize herbal cannabis in packages marked ‘computer parts’

  • Home >
Monday, January 06, 2020

Revenue officers in Portlaoise have seized drugs worth €194,000.

The herbal cannabis found in Portlaoise today.

Officers at the mail centre in the town found two parcels which came from the USA that contained around 9.1kgs of herbal cannabis.

The parcels, marked as ‘computer parts’, were being sent to addresses in North Dublin.

Another 600 grams of herbal cannabis was also found in another parcel with the help of Revenue Detector Dog Sam.

Detector dog Sam

The parcel, originating from Spain, was destined for an address in Belfast.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

