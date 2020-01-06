Road Safety chief to leave job in March

Chief executive of the Road Safety Authority Moyagh Murdock has announced she will leave the job in March.

She has been in the role since 2014 and is leaving to take up the position of Chief Executive at Insurance Ireland.

Chairperson of the RSA, Liz O’Donnell, paid tribute saying they are disappointed to lose Ms Murdock.

She added that in light of this development, the board will now commence the formal process to select a new chief executive.

Ms O’Donnell said: “As Chairperson of the Board I acknowledge the important contribution Moyagh has made over the past six years. Since becoming its Chief Executive in 2014, Moyagh steered the RSA through a period in which has seen road deaths reduce by 25%.

“In particular, her advocacy and work with Government and other key stakeholders in leading the implementation of the Government Road Safety Strategy as well her support for the introduction of various policy and legislative changes that have taken place during her tenure, have helped ensure Ireland’s road safety performance is now 2nd in the EU.

“As CEO of the RSA, she has guided the RSA through a period of organisational restructuring and modernising of services through the use of technology such as Online Driver Licences, Commercial Vehicle Road Worthiness CVROI, as well as improving Driver Test wait times to their lowest levels ever.

“Moyagh has certainly enhanced the reputation of the RSA both in Ireland and internationally and the Board and I are confident that she leaves the RSA pointed on a strong positive trajectory for further improvements in road safety.

“The Board and I wish Moyagh all the very best as she takes up her new position with Insurance Ireland. While we are disappointed to lose Moyagh, the Board and staff of the RSA are united in our common goal of working to save lives on Ireland’s roads.”