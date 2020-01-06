Latest: Another wind warning issued for three more counties

Update 8.40pm: A status yellow warning for wind has been issued for Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow.

Southerly winds with mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h will gust up to 90km/h for a time this morning.

The warning is in place until 11am.

It is the third wind warning for the country today. Wexford, Cork and Waterford are under the same warning until 11am.

Earlier a status yellow warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry finished at 8am.

Earlier: Two wind warnings in place for seven counties

Update 7.05pm: Two separate wind warnings are in place for seven counties across the country this morning.

A status yellow warning is valid for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry until 8am.

Meanwhile, Wexford, Cork and Waterford are under the same warning, until 11am.

The warnings came into effect at midnight.

Harm Luijkx from Met Éireann said the areas covered by the wind warning were mostly coastal areas.

“The warnings are mostly in coastal areas of Kerry, Galway, Mayo and Donegal from midnight to about 8am.

“The storm winds will then extend further west and because they are coming from the south, the south coast is especially exposed so that is why there are yellow wind warnings for Cork, Waterford and Wexford for Monday morning.”