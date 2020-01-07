‘Concerned’ Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Dublin man

The family of a Dublin man who has been missing since yesterday have said they are concerned for him as they appealed for help to find him.

Gardaí are asking for help to find 32-year-old Bryan Kennedy who was last seen yesterday on Dorset Street in Dublin.

Bryan is described as being five foot eight inches tall with a of slim build, long blonde hair and a long blonde beard.

When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket with a yellow and black badge on the right shoulder, a grey t-shirt, grey, white and black Logan tracksuit pants and black work boots.

Gardaí and Bryan’s family are concerned for him and are asking anyone who may know where Bryan is or may have seen him to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01-666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.