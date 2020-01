Gardaí investigating a spate of ATM machine thefts in the border area have made an arrest.

Officers arrested a man in his late 20s in Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan, yesterday. He has an address in Northern Ireland.

He is being questioned at Monaghan Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Also today, as part of Joint Agency Task Force co-ordination, the PSNI have carried out a search in the Crossmaglen area of Co. Armagh.