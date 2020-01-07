‘He just loved the music and understood it’: Tributes paid to Larry Gogan

By Joe Leogue

RTÉ DJ Larry Gogan has been remembered as a legend with cross-generational appeal and a significant influence on Irish pop music.

Mr Gogan, whose death at the age of 81 was announced this morning, began with RTÉ Radio in the 1960’s, and continued his decades-long association with the broadcaster up until his passing, latterly presenting a show on RTÉ Gold.

Born in 1938, Lorcan ‘Larry’ Gogan broadcast his first radio programme on RTÉ Radio 1 and was in the original line-up in 1979 of RTÉ Radio 2, which later became RTÉ 2fm, where he played the first song on the station, “Like Clockwork” by the Boomtown Rats.

Mr Gogan was famous for his “Just a Minute Quiz”, the often peculiar answers proffered by contestants, and the host’s catchphrase response to any participant who struggled under questioning:

They didn’t really suit you.

He also presented a variety of television programmes including Pickin’ The Pops, Go 2 Show and The Golden Hour and commentated on the Eurovision Song Contest. In January last year he moved from 2FM to RTÉ Gold.

Mr Gogan was predeceased by his wife Florrie and survived by his five children – Gerard, Orla, Grainne, David and Sinead.

President Michael D Higgins led the tributes to the broadcaster.

“People all over Ireland will have been greatly saddened by the news of the death of Larry Gogan, legendary broadcaster and much loved DJ,” President Higgins said in a statement.

“For six decades, Larry Gogan made an indelible impact on Irish music, having promoted both up-and-coming and more established Irish musicians and sharing his infectious enthusiasm and passion for pop and rock music of all kinds.

“Blessed with one of the warmest voices in Irish broadcasting, Larry Gogan not only defined RTÉ’s coverage of music, but also shaped the mould for many generations of DJs. His ‘Just A Minute’ quiz will continue to live in the minds of Irish people everywhere.

It was a great privilege to have had opportunities to meet him and discuss our shared love of music.

“Sabina and I extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” President Higgins said.

Boomtown Rats lead singer Bob Geldof said Mr Gogan was very important to contemporary music in Ireland and understood what Irish audiences wanted to hear.

“He was very important for taking young Irish bands who never really had an outlet in Ireland, and he never really tried to get to know them or anything but just loved the music and understood it and wasn’t really interested in the attitudes behind it or anything,” Mr Geldof told RTÉ News at One.

“If it was a good song and a good track and particularly if it was Irish, then he was behind you, and it gave some wind in our sails.”

Dee Forbes, Director General, RTÉ said Mr Gogan was “a legend, and a genuine national institution”.

“He transcended generations – whether it was a hilarious moment on the Just a Minute Quiz, the breakneck countdown of the weekly top 40, or the first play of a Christmas song – Larry didn’t just preserve these traditions, he created them.

“Legendary, cross-generational, universally popular: The Golden Hour and the “Just a Minute Quiz” were national institutions, just the like the man himself.

“He returns now to his beloved Florrie – we are the poorer for his loss, but the richer for having known this gentleman of the airwaves,” she said.

Dan Healy, Head of RTÉ 2FM said Mr Gogan was a huge part of the foundation on which 2FM was built and was “arguably the greatest music DJ in Irish broadcasting history”.

“Larry won all the major radio awards in Ireland but over and above them all he had the one that mattered most: universal popularity. Everyone loved Larry, and we’ll all miss him deeply,” he said.

Almost ten years ago, in an interview with the Irish Examiner, Mr Gogan said he had no intention of retiring. He remained true to his word.

He presented his last programme on 2FM on Thursday 31 January last, and moved to RTÉ Gold where he continued to broadcast until recently.

“If your health keeps going and the voice is there the rest of you can fall apart,” he told this newspaper at the time.

“I would like to keep going, I like doing what I do, I like listening to new records.