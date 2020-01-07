Man, 20, arrested following attempt to force woman into car in Dublin

By Cormac O’Keeffe

File image of garda checkpoint

Update: Gardaí are questioning a 20-year-old man suspected of trying to abduct a woman out for a walk near Phoenix Park on Monday morning.

Officers also managed to seize the car thought to have been used in the incident – and hope forensic examinations will uncover evidence linking both the victim and the attacker to the vehicle.

The married mother, aged in her 60s, fought off successive attempts to force her into a car, first into the boot, then into the passenger seat.

When a passing vehicle stopped to assist the woman, the driver sped off.

The incident happened along the busy Blackhorse Avenue at around 7.30am.

Gardaí immediately launched a hunt for the car, working off a partial registration, and model, of the car, described as a silver family saloon.

Officers checked CCTVs to get the full registration of the vehicle and then used Automatic Plate Number Recognition (APNR) cameras to locate and track the car.

They were also working off partial descriptions of the attacker, said to be in his 20s, of strong build and under 6ft in height, wearing a white T-shirt and dark trousers.

Gardaí carried out checkpoints on Tuesday morning in the area to canvass for possible witnesses.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Garda HQ said: “Gardaí have arrested a 30-year-old male in relation to the assault and attempted abduction of a female in the Martin’s Grove/Blackhorse Avenue area of Dublin 7 on Monday 6 January 2020.”

The suspect was taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 on suspicion of false imprisonment contrary to Section 15 of Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

The statement said: “A vehicle of interest to the investigating team has been detained and is subject to a forensic examination.”

It said an incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Station and a full investigation is being carried out.

As part of the ongoing investigation, it said a sequence of information gathering checkpoints were carried out on Tuesday morning at the location of the incident.

Gardaí appealed to any person who was in the vicinity of Blackhorse Avenue between 6am and 8am on Monday, or anyone who might have information about this incident, to come forward.

They are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage from Blackhorse Avenue area at this time to contact them.

Contact Blanchardstown Station 01 666 7000 or Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Man, 30, arested following attempte dabduction of woman in Dublin

Earlier:A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with an attempted abduction in north Dublin.

The incident happened in the Martin’s Grove/Blackhorse Avenue area of Cabra at about 7.30am yesterday morning.

A woman in her 60s was approached by a man who tried to force her into the boot of a car.

But she managed to flee the scene and the suspect drove away towards Dublin city.

The man is currently being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act (1984) on suspicion of offence of false imprisonment contrary to Section 15 of Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act (1997).

A vehicle of interest to the investigating team has been detained and is subject to a forensic examination.

An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station and a full investigation is being carried out. As part of this ongoing investigation, a sequence of information gathering checkpoints were carried out this morning at the location of the incident on Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin 7.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who was in the vicinity of Blackhorse Avenue on 6th January 2020 between 6am and 8am, or anyone who may have information about this incident, who has not yet contacted Gardaí, to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage that were travelling in the Blackhorse Avenue area at this time to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Original reporting by Digital Desk