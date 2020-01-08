Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing from Wexford

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

47-year-old John O’Brien

Gardaí are looking for help in finding a man missing from Co. Wexford.

47-year-old John O’Brien was last seen leaving his home in the Ballycanew area on Tuesday.

He’s described as 5’11” in height, of a slim build, with dark brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen he was driving a Grey Mitsubishi Crew Cab, which has yet to be located.

Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his welfare.

They are asking anyone who may know where John is or may have seen him to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Three arrested, one other at large, after attempted burglary and ramming of Garda car

Wednesday, 08/01/20 - 2:10pm

Gardai renew appeal for witnesses to attempted abduction of woman in Dublin

Wednesday, 08/01/20 - 1:30pm

Head of INMO says major incident must be declared at worst-hit hospitals

Wednesday, 08/01/20 - 1:10pm