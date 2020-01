The Department of Agriculture is urging Irish farmers to be vigilant and monitor their poultry for signs of bird flu.

It comes as Northern Irish authorities are investigating a suspected case of the disease in a flock in County Fermanagh.

The Department is asking all owners to implement strict biosecurity on their premises as we are currently in the high-risk period.

It says it is critically important to ensure that wild birds do not have access to feeding areas and feed stores at this time.