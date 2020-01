The estimated population of Ireland is 4,921,500, with 45,500 more females than males.

That’s according to Ireland’s Facts and Figures, which was released today by the CSO.

While Jack and Emily remain the top baby names, there have been some new additions to the Top 100 List.

They are Frankie, Freddie, Theodore, Ada, Bella, Bonnie, and Ivy.

The top three surnames for babies born in 2018 were Murphy, Kelly and Ryan.