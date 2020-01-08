‘Somebody lost the run of themselves’ in organising RIC event

By Vivienne Clarke

Former senator Maurice Manning has said that personally he would prefer to see an academic conference as the means to commemorate the role of the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) and Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP).

He rejected a suggestion that the Government’s decision to defer plans for commemorative events was an indication that “tolerance has gone out the window.”

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, the Chancellor of the National University of Ireland, said that the Minister with responsibility for the event, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, had “behaved with great integrity”.

However, Dr Manning acknowledged that the execution of what would happen had been wrong. While consideration should be given for an event to commemorate the RIC, he thought an academic conference would be more appropriate.

On Tuesday it was announced that the Government has deferred an event that planned to commemorate the place of the Royal Irish Constabulary and Dublin Metropolitan Police in Irish history.

The event, which had been scheduled to take place in Dublin Castle on January 17, had drawn widespread criticism from TDs, elected representatives and members of the public.

Dr Manning, who is a member of the expert Advisory Group on Centenary Commemoration appointed by the Government, said that the group had recommended a simple ceremony in Dublin Castle, but “somebody lost the run of themselves and called it a State event.”

He suggested that the centenary of the founding of An Garda Síochana might be a more appropriate occasion to “remember their predecessors.”