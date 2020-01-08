Unfair anomaly is preventing people from being housed

AN analysis of the number of people unable to secure a mortgage, yet not entitled to be placed on the council housing list, needs to be carried out in Carlow.

Cllr John Cassin spoke at the December meeting of Carlow County Council about the issue and asked for a detailed breakdown of the housing figures. “The amount of families living with families that the council has no idea of. People who are saving and saving, yet the price of houses keeps going up. It’s extremely unfair,” stated cllr Cassin.

He then called on the council to “roll out some scheme” that applicants could avail of, like those successful co-operation housing schemes.

Cllr Charlie Murphy recounted the situation of a Co Carlow family where the couple were both working full-time. However, in order to get on the housing list, one of them gave up work.

“There is something seriously wrong with this country if you have to give up work to better yourself,” he added.

Cllr Ken Murnane called for the Central Bank to look at the rules regarding mortgages, where ability to pay rent could be part of the application process.