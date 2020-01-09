Calls for ban on smoky coal

CALLS for an outright ban on the sale and burning of smoky coal in Co Carlow has been supported by the local authority.

Cllr Ken Murnane brought forward a notice of motion calling on the council to urge the minister for communications, climate action and the environment to publish as a matter of urgency the cross-governmental Clean Air Strategy and introduce a prohibition on the sale, distribution and burning of smoky coal all across Co Carlow and the remaining 25 counties.

Cllr Murnane said it was a mistake that the ban introduced in some cities and towns was not extended further. The motion was widely supported.

Cllr Andy Gladney stated that while there were “good intentions behind the motion”, he added that something that “does upset me” is the variance in price between smokeless and smoky fuel. Cllr Gladney quoted prices of between €12 and €15 for smoky coal, while smokeless is €18 to €21.

“You have to take into consideration old-age pensioners living on very little; that’s the problem with this motion,” he added.