Gardaí on the lookout for person in connection with attempted burglary in Leitrim

File photo

Gardaí in Leitrim are still on the lookout for a person in connection with an attempted burglary where a garda patrol car was rammed.

A teenage boy is still being questioned in relation to the matter which happened outside a supermarket in Mohill at around 4.30 yesterday morning.

Two men who were arrested in connection with the incident were released without charge this morning, with a file to be prepared for the DPP.

A fourth man, who was involved in a crash that happened on the Drumlish Road, remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Gardaí say their investigation is ongoing.