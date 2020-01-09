HSE chief: We should have fewer emergency departments

By Vivienne Clarke

HSE Chief executive Paul Reid

The chief executive of the Health Service Executive (HSE), Paul Reid has said he would like to see fewer emergency departments around Ireland.

It would be a policy decision for Government, he told Newstalk Breakfast, but he believes numbers need to be “really assessed.”

Progress is being made in reducing the number of people on trolleys in hospitals, he claimed.

Mr Reid said there is a need to strengthen community care to provide some relief to hospitals.

“If we keep doing everything the same as we’ve been doing it, we’ll continue to have the same answer and have an overcrowding issue.”

There are three major strategic elements that need to be implemented, he said.

“The first one I’d call improving the capacity that we have in the system – the number of beds and resources to support those beds.

“We need about 2,500 beds in the hospital system over a period of years, and that’s what we need.

We also need to resource up and strengthen our capacity in the community side to give relief on to the acute hospital system.

“That’s a major part of our national service plan next year.

“More GPs, more diagnostics in our primary care centres, more capacity and capability of pharmacies to look at minor injuries, etc. There’s a way of changing the route into the acute system.”

The second element is changing the way that the HSE organises its work between the acute system and the community system, he added.

“The third one is we do really need to look at the number of emergency departments that we’re managing all across the system.

“So we’re currently managing 29 emergency departments, and that’s the route where primarily people go when they need it.

“There’s a lot we need to do with our current emergency departments, but it has to be part of an assessment we do.

“Just to give a simple example, in a national trauma strategy where we’re looking at people would be treated in major traumas.

“That does have a vision of having a small number of dedicated, major trauma centres across the country with a number of spines and hubs through the country off that.”

This morning, there were 520 patients are on trolleys in Ireland’s hospitals this morning, after a record high 760 earlier this week.

“This is still a dangerous number of patients without beds, but any progress is welcome,” said INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha.

“We must keep a laser focus on driving this figure down in the coming days. The only acceptable figure for patients without beds is zero.”

The worst affected hospitals today were:

University Hospital Limerick: 48

University Hospital Galway: 45

South Tipperary General Hospital: 44

– Additional reporting Joel Slattery