Bagenalstown deli wins top award for retail excellence

DOYLE’S Deli & Food 2 Go at the Royal Oak in Bagenalstown was presented with an All-Ireland Business All Star award in Croke Park recently.

The Carlow-based company achieved this quality mark for meeting top standards of service and trust.

Speaking about the award, Dr Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick said: “We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance and we speak to customers, employees and vendors.”

She also said that the award is greatly needed by the many small- and medium-sized businesses nationwide, which work to their own standards but have no means to measure those standards.

Doyles Deli & Food 2 Go was established by husband and wife Denis and Laura Mullin in 2011 and since then has expanded its team to a staff of 24. The business is proud to be independent and family-owned and is open seven days a week. The deli has recently grown to include outside and corporate catering.