  • Home >
  • National News >
  • New EU guidelines to provide greater transparency when buying goods online

New EU guidelines to provide greater transparency when buying goods online

Friday, January 10, 2020

File photo

New rules have come into effect across the EU that will provide greater transparency when buying goods online.

The new measures will also ensure compensation for victims of unfair commercial practices.

Among the new changes will be measures to prevent a person being commissioned to submit fake reviews of products bought online.

Tim Hayes from the European Commission office in Dublin says the rules around reviews are changing too.

“We have changed the rules in a number of specific areas for consumers,” he outlined.

“One of which is the transparency of online market places so you know who exactly is selling to you if it is a business or a private individual.

“We have also introduced transparency (in) customer reviews so you can no longer introduce a ‘fake’ review about a product,” he added.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Fianna Fáil: Simon Harris must rule out suggestion of fewer Emergency Departments

Friday, 10/01/20 - 12:10pm

Wind and rain weather warnings to come into effect this afternoon

Friday, 10/01/20 - 11:50am

Worst week ever for hospital overcrowding

Friday, 10/01/20 - 11:10am