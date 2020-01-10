  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Three pedestrians hospitalised after collision with van in Dublin

Three pedestrians hospitalised after collision with van in Dublin

Friday, January 10, 2020

File photo

Three pedestrians have been hospitalised after a collision with a van in Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the crash on St. Margaret’s Road in Finglas just after 5pm yesterday.

Two men in their 30s and one man in his 20s were taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

One man is understood to be in a critical condition.

The driver of the van, a man in his 20s, was not injured.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact them.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Fianna Fáil: Simon Harris must rule out suggestion of fewer Emergency Departments

Friday, 10/01/20 - 12:10pm

Wind and rain weather warnings to come into effect this afternoon

Friday, 10/01/20 - 11:50am

Worst week ever for hospital overcrowding

Friday, 10/01/20 - 11:10am