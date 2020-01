Two separate weather warnings will come into effect from 3pm today.

A status yellow wind warning is on the way for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry.

That warning will stat in effect until 11am tomorrow

Meanwhile a status yellow rainfall warning is due for Donegal and all of Connacht.

Met Éireann said that warning will stand until 3pm tomorrow.

Elsewhere in the country, sunny spells in the east and south are expected before rain this afternoon continuing into the evening.