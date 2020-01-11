Carlow down in the dumps on latest little league table

CARLOW town has been slated yet again in an An Taisce report about litter, as the town weighs in at number 32 out of a possible 40 in a league table.

The Irish Business Against Litter League (IBAL) publishes the findings of An Taisce inspectors, who scour towns and cities across Ireland to check for cleanliness. While the neighbouring county of Kilkenny has been deemed the cleanest in Ireland and enjoys a “cleaner than European norms”, Carlow town is floundering at the bottom ranks of the league after it was found to be “moderately littered”.

“Once again, Carlow disappoints, as another year passes without the town achieving the clean status it enjoyed some years ago,” stated the An Taisce report.

“By far the most heavily-littered site surveyed was along Mill Lane – a miscellaneous site, which has been used as a dumping ground over a prolonged period. This is just around the corner from Carlow Castle and could easily be an access route for same. The Athy approach road was not as bad as the Mill Lane property, but it was seriously littered, with several separate incidents of litter accumulations.”

The report also found that Carlow Town Park, Carlow Castle and Carlow College were “exceptionally well presented and maintained”.

Padraig O’Gorman, director of services with Carlow County Council, pointed out that the inspectors visited ten sites across Carlow town, half of which were awarded A grades, while another three areas were awarded B grades. However, Mill Lane and the Athy Road were so dirty that they dragged down Carlow’s overall score, so the town was deemed “moderately dirty”.

“The Athy Road is a public area and Mill Lane has been mentioned in the report before. We’ll take the comments on board and pay attention to those areas,” Mr O’Gorman concluded. We’ll see what measure we’ll need to bring to play there.”