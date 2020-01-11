Central Bank report reveals loyal motorists pay hundreds more for same insurance cover

A report for the Central Bank has revealed some car insurance customers are paying hundreds of euro more for the same cover under the so-called ‘dual-pricing’ system.

Dual pricing uses data to identify clients who are unlikely to challenge renewal quotes.

The Irish Independent has seen a dossier which reveals there is a difference in some cases of up to €740.

The report on the issue has been compiled by the Oireachtas Finance Committee which questioned insurance bosses about dual-pricing late last year.

It showed that consumers who thought their renewal notices, which they got in the post, were artificially high went online and found they could get far cheaper quotes when they entered the same details.