Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a crash in County Clare which claimed the life of a woman.

Pic: Press 22

She was driving a car which collided with a truck on the N68 Kilrush to Ennis road at around 4pm yesterday.

The woman in her 70s was pronounced dead at the scene and a post mortem will be carried out at University Hospital Limerick.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station.