Dog companion charity gets €500 from Aldi

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

MY Canine Companion is the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving €500 from its supermarket at Hanover, Carlow.

The €500 cheque was presented to Maureen and Kelan O’Sullivan of My Canine Companion by Cliona Quirke, Aldi Carlow’s ‘Charity Champion’.

The Aldi programme helps to fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the causes they are passionate about.

Kelan and Maureen OSullivan from My Canine Companion with Pixie, receive their cheque from Cliona Quirke (centre) from Aldi, Hanover Road, Carlow

“Our store team are proud to have chosen My Canine Companion to support,” said Mark Brady, manager of Aldi Hanover Road, Carlow.

“The work they do to provide people with disabilities in the local area with trained service dogs makes a huge difference,” he added.

“Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution,” said Mark.

Operating four stores in Co Carlow, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its stores in the county have donated more than 41,000 meals to local charities to date. And as Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015, it has helped support initiatives that include the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards and the Aldi Foróige Junior Baking Competition.

By Suzanne Pender
