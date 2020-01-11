Man dies in Waterford assault; Gardaí make arrest

A man has died after an assault in Co. Waterford this morning.

Gardaí at the scene today. Pic: Patrick Browne

Gardaí were called to the scene of the serious assault in the Portlaw area of Waterford in the early hours of this morning.

A man aged in his 40s was taken to University Hospital Waterford where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí in Waterford have arrested a man in his 20s after the assault and are investigating all of the circumstances of his death.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tramore Garda Station.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic and technical examination and the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested.