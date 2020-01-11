Ticket sold in Dublin wins EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only’ €1m jackpot

Someone in County Dublin has woken up as Ireland’s newest millionaire.

The winning ticket for last night’s EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ worth €1m, was sold in the capital with the winning code IHNR69611.

A National Lottery spokesperson said they hope to reveal the name of the winning store in the next couple of days.

There was no winner of the €84m EuroMillions jackpot on offer, which now rolls on to €90m next Tuesday.

The spokesperson said: “If you are the lucky ticketholders please be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”