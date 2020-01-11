Witness appeal on burglary which left woman locked in room ‘for considerable amount of time’

  • Home >
Saturday, January 11, 2020

An investigation is underway after a woman was held captive in her Portmarnock home in Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the false imprisonment on Thursday.

The burglary and false imprisonment happened at a house in the Strand Road area of Portmarnock on Thursday when five masked men burst in.

They locked the woman, who was inside the home, into a room as they searched through the house.

After they left, she remained locked in the room for a long time until a relative later found her. She was not injured.

Gardaí said in a statement that during the incident “five masked individuals entered the property and locked an occupant into a room as they searched throughout the house.

“After the five individuals left, the occupant remained locked into this room for a considerable amount of time until later discovered by a relative.”

Gardaí, in particular, are asking any road users who were on the Coast Road between Baldoyle and Portmarnock between half 6pm and 8pm on Thursday night to come forward.

They can contact Malahide Garda Station or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

