CBS teachers win top award and €1.5k

ST Mary’s Academy CBS, Carlow celebrated a significant award just before Christmas!

The school continues to grow, with current plans to construct a large extension, complete with state-of-the-art sporting facilities well underway.

The school has just announced that under the John Coolahan Research Support Framework, it has received a significant award from the Teaching Council, the regulatory body for the teaching profession. The framework is named in honour of the late Professor Coolahan, one of Ireland’s foremost authorities on education.

Beating strong competition from schools all over the country, a research initiative on student wellbeing was recognised with a grant of €1,500.

The aim of the project is to find ways to enhance student wellbeing, with a particular emphasis on motivation. This reflects the changes that have been happening at junior cycle, where wellbeing is now part of the curriculum. A core group of teachers has been working enthusiastically on the project since August and will continue throughout 2020. The group is chaired by teacher Conor Byrne and members include Seán Kealy, Claire O’Brien, Claire Murphy, Lisa McDonald, Gemma Doran and Beth Cooney.

Funding from the Teaching Council will provide the time, space and resources to conduct a significant piece of research that will impact on the wellbeing of current and future students in CBS. This research will be shared within the school and more broadly through a network called TL21, based in Kilkenny Education Centre. At the core of the project are the students and the team believes its work will make life better for all.

At an awards ceremony in Dublin, the CEO of the Teaching Council and past pupil of St Mary’s Academy CBS Tomás Ó Ruairc presented the award to representatives from the research group.