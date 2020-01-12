  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Coast Guard warn of storm surges on the coast as Storm Brendan approaches

Coast Guard warn of storm surges on the coast as Storm Brendan approaches

Sunday, January 12, 2020

People in coastal counties are being warned of high tides and storm surges as Storm Brendan makes its way towards Ireland.

File photo. Pic: Photocall

Its first effects are expected late tonight, with three wind warnings kicking in tomorrow from 7am.

Two are orange alerts, and cover all counties along the south and west coast, while a yellow warning covers the rest of the country.

The Orange wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo will be in place to midnight, while the warning for Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford lifts at 3pm.

The forecaster is predicting gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour.

Harm Luijkx from Met Eireann said it will be very windy in some parts all day.

Mr Luijkx said: “For the north-west it will be out from seven o’clock in the morning on Monday until midnight.

“For the south of the country the worst will all be over by midday, but that will also start from seven o’clock on Monday morning.”

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard is advising people to avoid exposed beaches, cliffs and harbours during the storm conditions.

Any power outages can be reported to ESB Networks on 1850-372-999, with the public being reminded to never approach or touch fallen electricity wires.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is to close six of its facilities tomorrow due to the warnings.

    They are:

  • Killarney House and Gardens, Co. Kerry
  • Dromore Woods Nature Reserve, Co. Clare
  • Coole Park & Gardens Nature Reserve, Gort, Co. Galway
  • Connemara National Park, Co. Galway
  • Knockma Woods Reserve, Tuam, Co. Galway
  • Wild Nephin/Ballycroy National Park (closed since October and will remain so until late March)

    • Comments are closed.

    By
    Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

    More National News

    Swimmer in critical condition in hospital after being rescued off Clare coast

    Sunday, 12/01/20 - 12:55pm

    Woman in hospital after suspected gas explosion in Wexford Town

    Sunday, 12/01/20 - 12:45pm

    EU will not be rushed into striking a Brexit deal – Coveney

    Sunday, 12/01/20 - 11:25am