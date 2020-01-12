TDs still claiming hundreds of euro for scrapped data roaming charges

TDs are still claiming up to €25 a day for EU data roaming charges, two years after the fee was scrapped.

Fine Gael’s Alan Farrell.

Fine Gael’s Alan Farrell was the worst offender after getting €550 since February 2018.

However, he defended the claim to the Mail on Sunday saying he regularly calls Georgia and the United States through his work.

Lisa Chambers from Fianna Fáil availed of €525 , while Senators Neale Richmond, Terry Leydon and Martin Conway took home €275.

The Department of Public Expenditure said in 2018 it was to review the allowance.