Man, 30s, injured in Dublin shooting

A man has been injured following a shooting in a housing estate in Dublin.

At around 9.30pm last night, gardaí received reports of shots being fired at St Berach’s Place in Kilbarrack.

A man his late 30s was shot in his arms and legs.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital with his injuries which have been described as non-life threatening.

Gardaí are investigating but no arrests have been made so far.

The scene has been sealed off for a technical exam.

Responding to the shooting, Labour’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has called for a Mulvey-style report to deal with ongoing gang violence in North Dublin.

“The sporadic but frantic nature of this feud is causing real concern amongst people in North Dublin communities,” said Senator Ó Ríordáin.

“It is time for genuine evaluation of the root causes of this feud and potential solutions are needed.

“We know how much of a difference the Mulvey Report made to the North Inner City. Proper investment and respect for that process made a huge difference.

“We need to see a similar exercise across the Northside immediately.”