Fine Gael bid to avoid repeating Maria Bailey or Verona Murphy controversy with candidate pledge

Maria Bailey

Fine Gael general election candidates have been asked to sign a pledge to confirm that they have no skeletons in their closet that could harm the party.

It follows a number of controversies involving previous candidates including Maria Bailey and Verona Murphy.

Candidates were asked to confirm that they had no pending prosecutions or prior convictions other than minor road traffic offences.

They also pledged that they had revealed any Revenue Commissioner, Work Place Relations or Labour Court judgments made against them, according to the Irish Independent.

There is fresh speculation the Dail could be dissolved today after Leo Varadkar cancelled this morning’s meeting of Fine Gael ministers and brought Cabinet forward to 9am.

The news of the cancellation of the meeting comes after Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said the Taoiseach told him he cannot guarantee all of his own TDs will continue to vote for him.