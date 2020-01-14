  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Five arrested in connection with violent disorder incident in Limerick

Five arrested in connection with violent disorder incident in Limerick

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

File photo

Five people have been arrested in Limerick in connection with violent disorder earlier this month.

On January 4, a number of people armed with weapons took part in an incident at Lenihan Avenue, in Prospect.

Following searches this morning in the southside of the city four men aged between 19 and 45, and one juvenile were arrested.

They are currently detained at Roxboro Road and Henry Street Garda Stations.

The investigation is being carried out by detectives from Roxboro Road with the assistance of uniform gardaí, the Divisional Search Team, Roads Policing Unit, and Armed Support Unit.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Number of patients of trolleys up 50 since yesterday as crisis continues

Tuesday, 14/01/20 - 10:45am

Govt’s plan to reduce poverty met with mixed reactions from activists

Tuesday, 14/01/20 - 10:05am

Former Minister Denis Naughton to run ‘poster-free’ General Election campaign

Tuesday, 14/01/20 - 8:55am