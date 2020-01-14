  • Home >
Gardaí warn of traffic disruption in Dublin due to tractor protest

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Gardaí are warning of major traffic problems in Dublin city centre tomorrow because of a farming protest.

They expect 400 tractors to converge on the capital, as part of their campaign over beef prices.

The protest gets underway at 2pm at Merrion Square.

However, gardaí have said that the protest will will impact on traffic from 10am when road closures will come into effect.

  • Kildare Street
  • Molesworth Street
  • St Stephens Green South
  • Merrion Square West/South/East
  • Merrion Street Upper

    • Gardaí said that the following arrangements will also apply:

    • East bound traffic on Kevin Street will be diverted up New Bride Street
    • St Stephens Green North and East will only remain open for public transport from 2pm

      • From 12pm – when tractors start to arrive in the capital – gardaí said that traffic delays are expected on the main arterial routes into Dublin City Centre.

      These include the N2, N3, N4, N7 and N81.

      Gardaí said that bus corridors will not be impacted and that they are advising commuters to avail of public transport where possible.

      The guards added that they are continuing to liaise closely with those organising the protest and traffic updates will be provided on the @gardatraffic Twitter account.

