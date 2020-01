File photo

Over €750,000 worth of drugs have been discovered in Ballyfermot in Dublin.

Cannabis resin, cocaine, MDMA and Heroin with an estimated street value of €758,000 were found during searches of a number of houses yesterday.

Drug related paraphernalia and documentation were also seized.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is being held at Ballyfermot Garda Station.

It comes after Cork gardaí seized an estimated €300k of cannabis on Friday.