Youth orchestra to mark birthday at NCH

CARLOW Youth Orchestra is to take part in a prestigious music festival in the National Concert Hall, Dublin, while also celebrating its milestone 30th anniversary.

Majella Swan originally set up Carlow Youth Orchestra in 1990 to give young instrumentalists the opportunity to play together and to experience some of the standard orchestral repertoire. Since its founding, the orchestra has gone from strength to strength, gaining a distinction from the Royal Irish Academy of Music and an achievement award from the Irish Association of Youth Orchestras (IAYO).

Now, it’s set to take part in the 25th festival of youth orchestras, which is presented by the IAYO on Saturday 8 February in the National Concert Hall. The festival is a significant milestone for IAYO and to mark the special occasion, they’ve established a special festival orchestra that features young musicians from across Ireland, including Carlow.

Members of the Carlow Youth Orchestra will also perform their own repertoire at the concert, including Hungarian dance by Brahms and The first steam train in Ireland by Vincent Kennedy. The orchestra will play at the matinee performance at 3pm, along with the Dublin Youth Orchestra Junior Strings, Athlone Youth Orchestra and the National Youth Orchestra of Ireland.

Tickets will be on sale from the National Concert Hall on 01 4170000 and www.nch.ie.