Gardaí foil attempted ATM robbery in Co Louth

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

An investigation is underway into an ATM robbery in Co Louth.

Raiders targeted the Bank of Ireland on Main St in Dunleer in the early hours of this morning.

“Members were patrolling the area at the time managed to intercept the attempted theft and a pursuit ensued onto the N1 in which the culprits made their way over the border,” a garda spokesperson said.

The PSNI are assisting Gardaí in their searches.

The ATM had previously been targetted in November.

The main street in Dunleer is closed as a result and a digger remains at the scene.

