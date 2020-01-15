Major disruption expected in Dublin ahead of farmers protest

About 400 tractors will drive into Dublin city centre this afternoon in a farming protest.

It is ahead of the two-day demonstration, as part of their ongoing campaign over beef prices, carbon tax and other issues.

The protest is being organised by the Individual Farmers of Ireland, but isn’t supported by the main farming organisations.

Gardaí are warning of major traffic disruption from 10am this morning, with some road-closures in the city centre.

In November, the Individual Farmers of Ireland organised for more than 300 tractors to descend on the capital to protest.

Last Thursday, a meeting of the Beef Task Force saw supermarket retailers meet farming organisations to try to resolve the dispute.

But the ‘Individual Farmers of Ireland’ is unhappy with the progress made.

Tractors will gather in Merrion Square at 2pm this afternoon – before making their way to Leinster House.

The main farming organisations are not supporting the rally, according to the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association.