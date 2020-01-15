Students strive to make the world a better place

TYNDALL College has a proud tradition of environmental care and that looks set to continue as the staff and students settle into their new school.

Having been engaged with An Taisce’s green schools programme for many years, the school is currently working on its travel flag. Students, teachers and staff aim to increase their fitness and reduce their carbon footprint by travelling actively to school where possible.

“The students at Tyndall know that by reducing the use of the private car there will be many benefits personally, locally and globally,” said green schools education officer Chiara Hanrahan.

“Under the stewardship of Ms Walsh and Mr Doyle, the green schools committee at Tyndall is doing a stellar job. Having carried out an audit assessing the routes to school, they embarked on a campaign to encourage their peers to change their ways,” added Chiara.

During the school’s recent Green Week, a number of events were organised, including competitions, traffic surveys and, of course, the launch of Tyndall’s WOW (walk once a week) campaign. Committee members made daily announcements on the school intercom, encouraging their classmates and promoting positive behaviours. Chiara was delighted to be invited to speak to the student body on the day, as was Jannette O’Brien, environment awareness officer with Carlow County Council.

“It is such a pleasure to work with the students and staff at Tyndall College,” said Chiara. “Their progressive attitude is refreshing and the hands-on attitude of the committee members is extremely impressive.”