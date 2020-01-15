Stunning fireworks display lit up the skies at scenic Borris

THE fireworks display in Borris on New Year’s Eve has been deemed a “massive success”, with more than 3,000 people watching the skies light up to herald the beginning of 2020.

“It was a massive success,” enthused cllr Willie Quinn of Borris Tidy Towns committee, who organised the annual spectacle. “We’d well over 3,000 people here. The fireworks went on for 18 minutes continuously; that’s the longest we’ve had of non-stop fireworks … it’s getting bigger every year,” he added.

Funding for the Borris firework display comes from Carlow County Council, which generously donated €3,000, with an additional €2,000 raised within the local community.

“We have great support for the fireworks on New Year’s Eve because it’s a unique thing. We’d people from all over the country calling us the days before it, asking about arrangements for parking and the times and things … it was massively successful this year,” said cllr Quinn.

Few towns can boast such a dramatic backdrop as Borris for a fireworks display, with the illuminations set off from the stunning viaduct, then dramatically lighting up the Borris skies.

“We have security on the viaduct and then we have a company that we hire from Wicklow, so it’s all very professional,” said cllr Quinn. “Hopefully, Carlow County Council will continue to support us and we can have it every year. We were very lucky this year; it was such a beautiful night and very mild, so everyone enjoyed it,” he added.