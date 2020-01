Five hundred and thirty people are waiting for beds in hospitals across the country this morning, with 353 waiting in the emergency department, while 177 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

According to the INMO, the worst-hit hospital is Cork University Hospital with 54 patients on trolleys.

South Tipperary General Hospital is next with 46, followed by 45 at University Hospital Galway.

The five busiest hospitals are below:

Cork University Hospital – 54

South Tipperary General Hospital – 46

University Hospital Galway – 45

University Hospital Limerick – 43

Mater Misericordiae University Hospital – 34