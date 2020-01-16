Cars, money and jewellery seized by CAB in Kildare and Dublin raids

Cars, money and jewellery have been seized in searches carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau in Kildare and Dublin today.

Three houses and two businesses were searched this morning, leading to the seizure of an Audi A6 and a BMW 5 series, along with €4,000 in cash.

Over €30,000 held in financial accounts was restrained on foot of orders granted as part of the operation.

The following is a list of items seized:

A 152 registered Audi A6 luxury motorcar

A 132 registered BMW 5 series motor car

3 Rolex watches

A Breitling Watch

Approximately €4,000 in cash

Approximately £400 sterling in cash

2 electronic weighing scales

A pair of runners that cost €550

Documents

Financial documents

Gardaí said the CAB investigation is focused on an individual who is a member of an Organised Crime Gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Dublin 8 and Dublin 12 areas.