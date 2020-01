A man has been arrested in relation to a burglary that happened in Limerick in May of last year.

On May 3 2018, GardaĆ­ received a report of a burglary at a shop in Cloonreask, Askeaton.

The suspect had removed a safe from the premises, but it was later found outside the shop and still contained its contents.

A man in his 30s was arrested yesterday and is to appear before Newcastle West District Court this morning.

