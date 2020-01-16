Mature students win scholarships to study at Carlow College

PATRICIA Bird from Hacketstown and Orla Fitzgerald of Tinryland have been awarded third-level scholarships for adult learners so they can pursue degree courses in Carlow College. The two women received the funding from Uversity, a charity that provides financial support for recipients to pursue a bachelor’s degree for the first time in participating third-level institutions on the island of Ireland. Scholarships can be in any subject area and are tailored to recipients’ financial circumstances to cover the costs associated with higher education.

Prior to returning to college, Patricia was a healthcare assistant in St John’s Caring Centre, Hacketstown and completed level 5 and 6 qualifications in Carlow and held several other positions in the hospitality and catering sector. Her ambition is to qualify as a social care worker “to help someone who does not have a voice or who finds it difficult to use it to get heard”.

Orla Fitzgerald is studying applied social studies in professional social care. Having “discovered a hunger to help others who may be disadvantaged”, Orla enrolled on the course. Her long-term aims are to complete a master’s in play therapy, to publish a thesis that might help or inspire someone else and, perhaps, set up her own practice.

Uversity is currently accepting applications for its 2020-21 higher education scholarships for adult learners until Sunday 1 March. The scholarships are intended to remove financial barriers so adult learners can unlock their potential and realise their ambitions. Applicants must be 23 years and older and a citizen of an EEA member state. They should be returning to higher education after a break from education of three years or more or have recently completed a higher education progression or preparation course. Successful applicants must apply to and be offered a place on a Bachelor’s Programme for 2020/21 in participating institutions on the island of Ireland.

Applications must be submitted online with the candidate’s biographical and contact details, education and employment to date, a motivation statement and details of two referees. For further information, log onto to https://u-versity.eu.