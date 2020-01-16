Met Éireann issue four wind warnings for eight counties

Met Eireann has issued four separate wind warnings for eight counties.

The status yellow warnings are in place for Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Kerry, Cork, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

Gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour are expected, and there is also a risk of coastal flooding.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland’s Weather Channel said the strong winds will impact different parts of the country throughout the day.

He said: “Through the early morning and on into the early afternoon we’re likely to see the strongest winds along the south coast and up along the west coast.

“However, it’s not until the late morning and through much of the afternoon and evening that we’ll see the strongest of those winds transfering over to parts up and down the east coast and up into parts of Northern Ireland as well.”