Pipe bomb attack on house in Tullow

THE people of Tullow were reeling with shock after a house at the edge of town was attacked with a bomb last week.

A window in the house near Tullowland was smashed just before midnight on Wednesday and a pipe bomb was thrown into the hallway. The family ‒ two parents and their four children ‒ were in the house when the horrifying attack took place. Mercifully, the pipe bomb failed to explode and Tullow gardaí rushed to the scene to evacuate the family to safety.

Members of the army’s bomb disposal unit, or explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team, attended the scene and examined the device with the help of a specialised robot. The team found that the device was viable but managed to make it safe before anyone was hurt.

“There were six people in the house at the time – the parents and their four children,” a garda spokesperson told The Nationalist. Gardaí are deeply concerned about the incident and are taking the matter very seriously, particularly given that the pipe bomb was viable and lives were at serious risk.

It’s believed that the attack centres around a dispute over money between two Traveller families. Gardaí in Tullow and the detective unit in Carlow are investigating the matter and no arrests have yet been made. They are particularly interested in talking to anyone who saw a light blue, seven-seater vehicle that was used in the attack. It was driven out the Rathvilly/Dublin road from Tullow just before midnight on Wednesday. Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 059 9151117.