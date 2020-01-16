Staff at Kerry Foods give Rape Crisis Centre a welcome makeover

FIFTEEN staff members from Kerry Foods spent several days at the Carlow Rape Crisis Centre recently, when they painted and spruced up the place ahead of Christmas.

Kerry Foods, based in Shillelagh, runs an initiative called 100 days of volunteering, which encourages its employees to do some good in the local community.

Last year, a team from the company went into Carlow Women’s Aid and completely revamped the offices and meeting spaces. Inspired by the success of that project, they decided to paint and revamp the Rape Crisis Centre in Carlow.

Seán Swan generously donated some electrical goods for the project, while other business people also followed suit.

The team then went in and blitzed the place over two days, painting and renovating.

Staff from Kerry Foods also carried out renovation work at the Cheshire Homes in Tullow, Shillelagh and Carnew.