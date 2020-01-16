Traffic disruption expected as farmer protest continues in Dublin City centre

Shauna Smith (9), from Cavan, among tractors parked on Merrion Square in Dublin city centre as a protest by farmers over the prices they get for their produce continues. (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

Commuters in Dublin face travel disruption this morning, as a tractor protest by farmers continues.

Gardaí have closed Kildare Street, Molesworth Street, and parts of Merrion Square and St. Stephen’s Green until the protest is over.

Over 100 demonstrators, protesting against beef prices, spent the night in their tractors in Dublin’s City centre.

They want a meeting with the Taoiseach this morning with some saying they won’t move until he speaks with them.

Individual Farmers of Ireland spokesperson, James Geoghagan said if they are unhappy with Leo Varadkar’s response, they will step up their action.

He said: “We’re actually having another meeting outside the Shelbourne…after that, we will be deciding on the next action.

“We have asked for a meeting with Leo Varadkar for the morning, we have been on to his personal assistant so we’re waiting for them to come back.

“If a meeting goes ahead…and we’re happy with the outcome we might call off the protest, otherwise we will be escalating the protest.”